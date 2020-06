Ладната фризура е повторно “ин“

View this post on Instagram

ℍ𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕠 𝕍𝕠𝕝𝕦𝕞𝕖 👋🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This time I decided to focus more on my volume, as I always try to achieve frizz free, defined and shiny curls. 🤷🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ So I decided to only use @floracurl Curl Activating Lotion and rake it through my towel wet hair (normally it’s always super wet). Then I’ve used the #123gel method by @honestlizhere ❤️ I started with @jessicurl Spiralicious Styling Gel (with the praying hands method, then scrunching). I continued with @onlycurlslondon Curl Gel (same method) and last but not least a tiny bit of @curls Curl Control Jelly (only scrunched it in). Then I plopped wet for 15 minutes and diffused until 100 % dry. At the end I’ve used my afro pick of course 😍 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Are you Team Volume or Definition? ❤️🤗 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀