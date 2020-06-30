Ова се 25-те најзгодни девојки на Инстаграм

Иако е тешко да се расправа за вкусови, разните избори за најубави жени привлекуваат големо внимание во јавноста.
Неодамна порталот “Faveable” состави листа од 25 најзгодни девојки на Инстаграм, а една од нив е и убавата Џена Јеновиќ од Србија.
Оваа инфлуенсерка е родена во околината на Белград, но во 1993 година се преселила во Германија заедно со своите родители, а подоцна и во Америка.
Се занимава со манекенство и актерство, а на Инстаграм ја следат повеќе од 2 милиони луѓе. Џена се нашла на насловните страници на многу списанија, а се вбројува и во 100 најсекси жени на светот.
Ова се останатите убавици:
извор:супермен.точка.ком.мк