Ова се 25-те најзгодни девојки на Инстаграм

30. јуни 2020. @ 14:10 timelapse 72 мин.
фото:iинстаграм/принтскрин

Иако е тешко да се расправа за вкусови, разните избори за најубави жени привлекуваат големо внимание во јавноста.

Неодамна порталот “Faveable” состави листа од 25 најзгодни девојки на Инстаграм, а една од нив е и убавата Џена Јеновиќ од Србија.

Оваа инфлуенсерка е родена во околината на Белград, но во 1993 година се преселила во Германија заедно со своите родители, а подоцна и во Америка.

Се занимава со манекенство и актерство, а на Инстаграм ја следат повеќе од 2 милиони луѓе. Џена се нашла на насловните страници на многу списанија, а се вбројува и во 100 најсекси жени на светот.

Ова се останатите убавици:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Until next time … LA✈️NYC ☀️💋 Photo: @passmorepics

A post shared by 🇨🇦Danielle Knudson (@danielleknudson1) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

inside out

A post shared by Cindy Kimberly (@wolfiecindy) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

GM🧡

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Can I say it …. bikini weather is here 👙!

A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Who wants to do a home workout together?? Going live tomorrow at 12pm EST for a workout

A post shared by Yovanna Ventura 🇩🇴 (@yoventura) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Séria ou sorrisim? 💗

A post shared by Emily Garcia (@e_milygarcia) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Chardonnay sunset ✨

A post shared by Natasha Oakley (@tashoakley) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Getting dressed in a tight snatched denim dress was such a thing in 2019 😂 feel like a crazy distant memory to anyone?

A post shared by ELLIE (@ellie_gonsalves) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Electric soul. ⚡️

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@dailymail xmas party last night 🖤 Ph cred to my wing man 🧚‍♂️ @justin_s_nyc

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Forever obsessed with the 80s vibe⚡️⚡️

A post shared by Anastasia Ashley (@anastasiaashley) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@lulifamaswimwear just released their BLING BABY suit. Perfect to stand out this summer 😍 #lulibabe

A post shared by Cindy Prado (@cindyprado) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hi! What day is it?

A post shared by BRØØKE EVERS (@brookeevers) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

^__^

A post shared by Erika Gray (@misserikagray) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

MOOD ☀️ @somerfieldswim

A post shared by RENEE SOMERFIELD (@reneesomerfield) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

NYE is gonna like…get it ✨ safe and happy new year’s angels, see you on the other side!

A post shared by JILL WALLACE (@littleblackboots) on

извор:супермен.точка.ком.мк

