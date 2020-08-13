74-годишна баба ја покажала феноменалната трансформација на која многумина ѝ завидуваат

Дека годините се само бројка, докажала и Џоан Мекдоналд, 74-годишна баба која пред 2 години добила желба за промена на животниот стил.
Нејзината трансформација за многумина претставува инспирација, а на Инстаграм ја следат над 840 илјади луѓе. Таа постојано објавува видеа во кои прави импресивни вежби и покажува вештини на кои можат да позавидат и двојно помлади дами од неа.
View this post on Instagram
“Кога започнав да тренирам, носев широка облека бидејќи се срамев да го покажувам телото. Еден ден мојата ќерка ми купи нова спортска облека и забележав промена. Имав мускули, моето тело започна да добива поинаков облик. Се чувствував добро само поради новата облека, тоа ми беше мотивација”, открила Џоан во една неодамнешна објава.
Како што вели, ако таа можела да ја совлада лекцијата во 70-те години од животот, можат и многу помладите од неа.
View this post on Instagram
Training for my next marathon..kidding 😂 But seriously, there is something about this place that makes me feel young again. Whether it’s the salt water, the sea air, the Caribbean sunshine, the food or the company, I feel the years rolling away whenever I come down here. It would be a dream of mine to get together down here with some fellow seventy-year olds still loving their life and spreading a positive message to the world, to share ideas and collaborate for the future. Wouldn’t that be special? Enjoy your weekend! Go out there and spread some good cheer! 💕💕 With love, Joan
“Сакајте се доволно за да се одлучите на промена и секојдневно искажувајте си ја таа љубов”.
Нејзин тренер е нејзината ќерка Мишел Мекдоналд која воедно и професионално се занимава со тоа. Џоан успеала да ослабне 27 килограми и преку вежбањето да го преобликува телото. Таа денес вели дека е позатегната, позадоволна од својот изглед, но и поздрава – што е најважно.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Follow your heart and don’t let the world steal the spring from your step. I’ve been around a lo-o-o-ong time. I grew up in a tiny village in a remote part of Newfoundland, and we had no motor vehicles, no electricity, and we had to live off the land. We survived all kinds of hardships but here I am today in the modern world still learning, living and growing. It has been very challenging to stay on top of all the changes I’ve been witness too, but you know what, one of the most amazing things about the human spirit is the ability to adapt and grow! My fellow humans, I wish you all the inner strength and self-belief in the world. Face each day with a great routine to get off on the right foot. Keep reaching for the stars. Love yourself the way god meant you too, and share your positive soul with the world. Everyone can grow, everyone can change, everyone can help another person and bring a positive message to the world. Join me!!! Please let me know ⬇️⬇️ one thing you have learned to love about yourself and one positive thing you’ve down for another person this year! 💕💕 Let’s all celebrate our goodness Much love to you all Joan 💕💕
View this post on Instagram
извор: кармин.точка.мк