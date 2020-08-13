74-годишна баба ја покажала феноменалната трансформација на која многумина ѝ завидуваат

View this post on Instagram

Training for my next marathon..kidding 😂 But seriously, there is something about this place that makes me feel young again. Whether it’s the salt water, the sea air, the Caribbean sunshine, the food or the company, I feel the years rolling away whenever I come down here. It would be a dream of mine to get together down here with some fellow seventy-year olds still loving their life and spreading a positive message to the world, to share ideas and collaborate for the future. Wouldn’t that be special? Enjoy your weekend! Go out there and spread some good cheer! 💕💕 With love, Joan