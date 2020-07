Мистериозна смрт на бремената „Јујуб“ ѕвезда – починало и бебето

View this post on Instagram

We are having a bouncing baby boy family – MR got what he wished for and we actually can’t wait to meet him 🥺😭💙 I actually wanted a girl so she can be a daddy’s girl but now my little prince will be a mummy’s boy. Oh lord I’m full of emotions writing this. 🤯🤯🤯🤯 ___ @global_boga just know we are doing round 2 straight after so I can get my girl LMAO! JOKING. LOVE YOU MY KING 😂💙 FULL VIDEO ON YOUTUBE