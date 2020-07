Доживеала пет спонтани абортуси и не се откажува за шесто дете: Сопругата на Џејми Оливер со искрена исповед

View this post on Instagram

In celebration of International day of the midwife. Highlighting the magnificent and vital role that midwives play in bringing our babies into the world. We have been so lucky to have been blessed with the most wonderful midwives for each of our 5 children and the 2 little angels we lost. Kind , calm, warm and gentle. When you are scared and at your most vulnerable the squeeze of a hand and a stroke of your head means more than they will ever know ❤️ thank you xxx